Gulfport police arrest man for Aggravated Assault charge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport police arrest man for Aggravated Assault charge

Gulfport police arrested Rufus Anthony Barnes, 54, of Gulfport for one count of Aggravated Assault Thursday. (Photo source: Gulfport PD) Gulfport police arrested Rufus Anthony Barnes, 54, of Gulfport for one count of Aggravated Assault Thursday. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport police arrested Rufus Anthony Barnes, 54, of Gulfport for one count of Aggravated Assault Thursday.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Harrison drive on April 10 on a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police say witnesses told them that a suspect shot at the residence causing damage to the exterior and interior of the home while it was occupied. Gulfport detectives conducted an investigation which they said led to a warrant being issued for the arrest of Barnes.

Barnes turned himself in without incident Thursday. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $250,000.

A charge is merely an accusation until proven guilty in court. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly