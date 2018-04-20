Gulfport police arrest man for Aggravated Assault charge

Gulfport police arrested Rufus Anthony Barnes, 54, of Gulfport for one count of Aggravated Assault Thursday. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Gulfport police arrested Rufus Anthony Barnes, 54, of Gulfport for one count of Aggravated Assault Thursday.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Harrison drive on April 10 on a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police say witnesses told them that a suspect shot at the residence causing damage to the exterior and interior of the home while it was occupied. Gulfport detectives conducted an investigation which they said led to a warrant being issued for the arrest of Barnes.

Barnes turned himself in without incident Thursday. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $250,000.

A charge is merely an accusation until proven guilty in court.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.