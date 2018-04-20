Keesler promotes cyber-security careers to high school students - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Keesler promotes cyber-security careers to high school students

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
The cyber-security experts at Keesler are the soldiers that go to war daily on the battlefield known as the internet.
GULFPORT, MS (AP/WLOX) -

The 333rd Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base uses a duck as it's mascot. Friday, the cyber-security unit conducted its DUCK-CON seminar with students at Gulfport High School to inform and possibly tackle cyber-crime.

The cyber-security experts at Keesler are the soldiers that go to war daily on the battlefield known as the internet.

Their weapons are computers, keystrokes, IP addresses and superior IT military training. With this seminar, they're looking for a few good students to join their team.

"I've read about cyber security online, and I've actually been to a conference about it. So, I know a lot about it, and I'm interested in pursuing a career in it in the future,” said Thomas Phapp, Gulfport High School senior.

"We can't build more tanks or airplanes or ships to combat cyber threats,” said Major David Janowiak, KAFB 333rd Squadron.

“We have to build more cyber operators, and we need great critical thinkers that have a baseline understanding of IT and STEM technologies. Cyberspace and cyber-security jobs are a growing employment sector. We're always looking for bright and shiny new folks to join our ranks," Major Janowiak stated.

They say the war in cyberspace is ongoing and never-ending.

