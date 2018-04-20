WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 6

In this week's Good News, we tell you about a group raising money to help premature babies in South Mississippi, and you'll meet a rapper who's using the power of music to stop bullying in coast schools. Plus, crawfish, crawfish, crawfish!

Here’s a look at the 2018 music line-up for the Crawfish Music Festival: https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/2018-crawfish-music-festival-lineup/

