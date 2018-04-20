WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 6 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 6

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

In this week's Good News, we tell you about a group raising money to help premature babies in South Mississippi, and you'll meet a rapper who's using the power of music to stop bullying in coast schools. Plus, crawfish, crawfish, crawfish!

Here’s a look at the 2018 music line-up for the Crawfish Music Festival: https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/2018-crawfish-music-festival-lineup/

Watch our previous episodes of Gulf Coast Good News for a look at some of the great things happening in our community: 

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 5

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 4

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 3

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 2

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 1

And if you know of a person or group doing good work, tell us about it by sending an email to news@wlox.com. We may feature them on an upcoming South Mississippi Strong segment.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly