Memorial planned for Moss Point man who died in motorcycle crash

The man who died in a motorcycle crash in Moss Point this week is being remembered throughout the community.

Cornelius Barnes, 42 of Moss Point was fondly known to his friends by the nickname “Soul Train.” He died after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Macphelah Road.

A memorial service is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Riverfront to remember Barnes. The event is open to the public and anyone who knew Barnes is asked to come and share their memories of Barnes.

Barnes was a member of the Street Pros Motorcycle Club, who are also expected to attend the memorial service. Other motorcycle clubs are invited to attend, as well.

Mayor Mario King was one of the many who took to Facebook to share his memories of Barnes saying, “We lost someone super special, fun and loving…. He was easy to love, like and talk to.”

