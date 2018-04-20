Up & Coming Heavyweight fighter Michael Hunter will be the main event at IP Casino on Saturday

29-year-old heavyweight fighter Michael Hunter of Las Vegas is determined to get back under the win column. On April 8, 2017 Hunter went toe-to-toe with Olekandr Usyk of the Ukraine for the WBO World Cruiserweight title. Hunter loss a unanimous decision, suffering his first professional setback after running off 12 straight wins with 8 knockouts.

Hunter said, "It was a different weight class. Having to lose weight, different situation that go with being a smaller weight class. So, this is a new day, new time and a new heavyweight champion is coming."

He'll make his comeback on Saturday at the IP Casino as a heavyweight...facing a younger opponent..28-year-old Jamal Woods, but a veteran in the boxing game with 62 pro bouts. Woods has only 16 wins under his heavyweight belt, but since January, he's posted 3 wins in his last four fights.

"I know he's not looking to lay down, "said Hunter. "He's looking to get a W."

Real Fights promoter Ron Weathers has promoted many big names in the pro boxing game including former heavyweight champion George Foreman. He says he believes Hunter can make an impact in the heavyweight ranks.

Weathers said, "He's a two-time Olympian. I had his father and I have his kid brother. He comes from a fighting family. I don't consider him one of the best punchers that I've ever had. He knocks people out anyway. He's really starting to blossom in that area."

Hunter said, "A lot of my punches or shots, will probably be from shots not like super overwhelming power, but slick shots that you don't see."

And you can see Hunter in action Saturday night at the IP Casino. The first fight is slated to begin 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $60 ringside.

