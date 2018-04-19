Biloxi Shuckers drop 2-1 decision in 10 innings to the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium

Pitching has been the name of the game between Biloxi (9-5) and Mobile (7-6). On Thursday night before 802 fans at Hank Aaron Stadium the home standing BayBears defeated the Shuckers 2-1 in 10 innings.

Matt Thaiss singled home Brennon Lund in the bottom of the tenth to propel Mobile to the win. Brad Kuntz (L, 0-2) gave up one hit, the game winner and suffered the loss.

The Shuckers scored the games first run in the top of the second on a single off the bat of Jake Hager to center field that drove home Nick Franklin. Hager was 2-for-3 with the 1 RBI.

Biloxi was three outs away from securing the win until Brendon Sanger singled to right field off Nate Griep (BS, 1). Connor Justus raced home and the Shuckers and BayBears were headed to extra innings.

Adrian Houser started the game for Biloxi. He gave up 2 hits, no runs with three strikeouts and three base-on-balls in 2 1/3 innings. Kodi Medeiros pitched 5 innings and gave up only one hit, four base-on-balls and tossed four strikeouts.

BayBear pitching limited the Shuckers to only 4 hits on the night.

Game 5 of the series gets underway 6:35 p.m. Friday at Hank Aaron Stadium. Mobile leads the series 3-1.

