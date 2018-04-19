Offering solutions to make spring break weekend more welcoming

The City of Biloxi estimated around 30,000 visitors came to the city for spring break weekend in 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)

Many gathered at a community meeting to think of ways to make spring break weekend more welcoming on Thursday.

JZ 94.5 organized the gathering for people to express concerns and offer solutions on how to make spring break a better experience for the visitors.

"To clear up the perception of folks not being welcome here would help grow the event," said Rowe Evans, JZ 94.5 Production Director.

Some spring breakers have said they had issues with the large police presence, barricades blocking the beach, lack of parking, traffic backups and businesses closing early.

Wanda Bingham was at the meeting. She said she would like spring break to be treated like all other big events in the area, like Cruisin' the Coast and Scrappin' the Coast.

"We're demanding that each event that comes to this coast be given the same respect, courtesy and the same welcoming," Bingham said. "The same measures should be set for every event, if you're going to do it for one event then you should do it for all."

Evans would like to see all the cities on the Coast work together to help spread the event out, rather than confining it to a concentrated area on Hwy. 90.

"If this event were able to be spread out not only in other lanes on Highway 90, but also to adjacent cities, then it could continue to grow and become one of those destination events," Evans said.

In an effort to encourage honest responses from those in attendance, the media was asked to leave during the first few minutes of the meeting.

Organizers said they plan to present what was discussed and solutions to city leaders at a later time.

