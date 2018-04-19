Man killed in Pearl River County car crash

Officials say the victim was a 71-year-old man from Moundville, Alabama. (Photo Source: File)

A man was pronounced dead after a single car accident in Pearl River County.

On April 19, Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on I-59 around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as a 71-year-old male from Moundville, AL. He was reportedly traveling north on I-59 in a 2003 Toyota Tundra. Officials say the Toyota went off of the right side of the road, overturned and collided with trees.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to MHP.

There were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the crash.

