Lemoyne Plaza businesses back up and running after tornado

Five days after a tornado tore through Lemoyne Plaza in St. Martin, more signs of progress are being made from those who suffered damage.



Four businesses have already re-opened while another is just days away from getting back to business as usual. However, it's been anything but business as usual since an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Plaza Saturday.



The news is good for the Shirt Shack, 3 Alarm Comics, Tutti Frutti Nail Spa and Okinawa Kenpo Karate. At the comic book shop, they say it's truly an act of God they're back in business and that nobody was hurt in the storm.



"It's come by faster than I expected,” said Grant Comeaux, a worker at 3 Alarm Comics. “Getting back and opened up, and everything is great. “I did not wake up thinking I was going to survive a tornado that day, but you never know. Somebody's out there watching for you, I guess."



There's still some work to be done before C.J’s Local Cuisine is back in business and back to normal. Last Saturday's tornado blew out several windows, caused heavy roof damage, and gave owner Clifford Lancon quite a scare.



"We had some people eating in the restaurant when the tornado hit, and luckily the only person who got hit was me, and I just suffered some bruises and a few cuts from glass,” Lancon said.



The good news is soon customers will be back asking for seconds when CJ's reopens sometime next week.



"We're shooting for next Tuesday if we can get everything organized and get everything done,” he added.



