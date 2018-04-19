Lemoyne Plaza businesses back up and running after tornado - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lemoyne Plaza businesses back up and running after tornado

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Connect
Five days after a tornado tore through Lemoyne Plaza in St. Martin, more signs of progress are being made from those who suffered damage. (Photo source: WLOX) Five days after a tornado tore through Lemoyne Plaza in St. Martin, more signs of progress are being made from those who suffered damage. (Photo source: WLOX)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

Five days after a tornado tore through Lemoyne Plaza in St. Martin, more signs of progress are being made from those who suffered damage.


Four businesses have already re-opened while another is just days away from getting back to business as usual. However, it's been anything but business as usual since an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Plaza Saturday.


The news is good for the Shirt Shack, 3 Alarm Comics, Tutti Frutti Nail Spa and Okinawa Kenpo Karate. At the comic book shop, they say it's truly an act of God they're back in business and that nobody was hurt in the storm.


"It's come by faster than I expected,” said Grant Comeaux, a worker at 3 Alarm Comics. “Getting back and opened up, and everything is great. “I did not wake up thinking I was going to survive a tornado that day, but you never know. Somebody's out there watching for you, I guess."


There's still some work to be done before C.J’s Local Cuisine is back in business and back to normal. Last Saturday's tornado blew out several windows, caused heavy roof damage, and gave owner Clifford Lancon quite a scare.


"We had some people eating in the restaurant when the tornado hit, and luckily the only person who got hit was me, and I just suffered some bruises and a few cuts from glass,” Lancon said.


The good news is soon customers will be back asking for seconds when CJ's reopens sometime next week.


"We're shooting for next Tuesday if we can get everything organized and get everything done,” he added.


Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly