City of Biloxi seeks vendor for Popp's Ferry bait shop

Construction on the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park is underway, but the city of Biloxi is looking for an entrepreneur to operate the new bait shop and create a kayak rental operation.

Construction on the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park is underway, but the city of Biloxi is looking for an entrepreneur to operate the new bait shop and create a kayak rental operation.

Potential buyers can tour the new bait shop Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon. The city is asking interested buyers to submit proposals no later than May 2 at 10 a.m.

The sealed proposal should include the signed and dated submission form, along with a narrative explaining proposed use and hours of operation, to include plans for kayak rentals; proposed rental payments, terms, security deposit, and property and liability insurance; responsibility for repairs and maintenance; and any proposed subleasing of the property. A refundable $1,000 certified check in earnest money must also be included.

The public has watched this project become reality over the last several months," said Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard. "Now, as construction winds down, we're looking to identify an entrepreneur who wants to operate the bait shop and kayak rentals at this special, high-profile location."

Here's a status report, as of today, from Charlie Dellenger of Seymour Engineering:

Elevated Boardwalks are 95 percent complete.

Sidewalks are 100 percent complete.

Site grading including sub-base and rock base for the parking areas and the roadway is complete and compaction testing has been completed and passed.

Paving started yesterday. The paving company expects to be finished with the base and surface courses by next Tuesday.

The electrical work is completed except for one replacement part for the Interpretive Center's solar lighting system that will be installed next week when it arrives. All site solar lighting has been turned on and has been operating as designed.

The plumbing on the Bait Shop should be completed by Friday.

All interior work on the Bait Shop is completed except for some touch-up painting, HVAC vent installation and other minor work. This will be completed by Friday.

The louvers for the breakaway walls are about 75 percent complete and should be finished next week.

The landscaping is about 85 percent complete. Contractor currently planning trees from the boat ramp to the Interpretive Center. Most other site plantings are complete. The contractor is also adding more topsoil and mulch.

The benches, picnic tables, trash receptacles, and water fountains are all on site and should be installed by the end of next week.

The roofing company will install the Marsh Overlook roof and the roofs for the two new fishing piers.

Proposal request can be found here.