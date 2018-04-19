Jason Shelton qualifies for U.S. Senate special election

The Mayor of Tupelo, Jason Shelton, qualified for the November 6 special election to replace retired U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. (Photo source: Jason Shelton's Campaign Team)

The Mayor of Tupelo, Jason Shelton, qualified for the November 6 special election to replace retired U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. One thousand signatures of registered voters from across MS are required in order for a candidate to qualify.

“Through the efforts of dozens of volunteers, signatures were gathered in all four Mississippi Congressional Districts. In fact, our team collected more signatures than were actually necessary to qualify,” Shelton said.

Anyone who would like to follow Shelton’s campaign can visit here.

“The volume of signatures we’ve collected from across Mississippi tells me Mississippians are enthusiastic and ready to share their ideas, their dreams, their hopes, their energy and their support as we launch this campaign,” he added. “Over the next few weeks, I’ll visit every region of our state, introducing myself and listening to my neighbors’ most pressing concerns.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.