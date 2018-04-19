School district officially approves reopening of Jackson Elementary

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District officially approved the re-opening of Jackson Elementary for the 2018-2019 school year. The announcement was made at a special meeting held on Monday, April 30.

Work will be completed over the summer to install catch basins, raising and sealing manholes, and upgrade restrooms within the campus.

On April 19, city officials first met with leaders of the school district to discuss drainage issues at the school that prompted the initial decision to close down. Supt. Wayne Rodolfich and Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Belinda Dammen met with the faculty and staff of Jackson Elementary to share the news they had worked out a plan to keep the school open.

“We appreciate the assistance of the engineers for the City of Pascagoula whom we met with this morning along with the school district’s engineers from Machado-Patano, Carl Bradley, representing the district’s architecture firm, JBHM, and the PGSD Director of Maintenance Weber Parker,” Rodolfich said. “Several factors must be considered when you are considering a comprehensive irrigation project on a school campus. After meeting with the city engineers, we feel confident that we can submit a plan to satisfy the City’s ordinances.”

“We were happy to sit down today with the school district officials, for the first time, to discuss the drainage issues they are experiencing on the campus of Jackson Elementary,” said Assistant City Manager Frank Corder after the first meeting.

Corder explained, “We will certainly lend our expertise and assist in the review, planning, and permitting in short order, based on what is provided to us. We want to do everything in the city’s power to ensure the school’s staff and students see the results of improved drainage on the property before the next school year, should the PGSD make that their goal.”

