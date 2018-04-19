Plans moving ahead for $5.2M Greyhound Stadium renovations - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Plans moving ahead for $5.2M Greyhound Stadium renovations

School district officials say the Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs has seen better days. (Photo Source: WLOX) School district officials say the Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs has seen better days. (Photo Source: WLOX)
The visitors section in the Greyhound Stadium will be replaced with new home bleachers. (Photo Source: WLOX) The visitors section in the Greyhound Stadium will be replaced with new home bleachers. (Photo Source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Plans are moving forward on a $5.2 million dollar renovation of Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs. 

School district officials say the 50 year old, 5000 seat football complex has seen better days. It's not only a matter of looks, but one of  safety.

The visitors bleachers have become dangerous, according to school district athletic director Mark Hubbard. “Up here at the top you can see how loose the fence is and there's nothing back here to really keep anybody from falling. This section here is basically the only thing you have from stepping off and falling off the back," Hubbard explained. 

Under the renovations plans, the visitors section would be torn down and replaced with new home bleachers. Visitors would use the current home side of the field.

He added that under the Friday night lights, parts of the stadium resemble a crime scene. Hubbard noted, “These poles you see here had caution tape around them to keep the visitors from getting into this section and there are several places around this side that we had caution tape up.” 

The renovation is also about leaving an impression. The visitor’s locker room would be replaced, for good reason. “Madison Central came down from Jackson. They knew about our facilities here so they just decided to stop over in Biloxi and dressed before they came here. So that was a huge embarrassment to us,” he said. 

Also included in the plan, a new field house, new concession stands, a new press box and new restrooms. Former Greyhound player Ashton Garner likes the new gameplan. “The idea of a new locker room, and new press box and new seats is definitely a very needed thing to happen," said Garner. 

So does Mark Koch, getting in his morning run. He stated, “It will definitely bring up the attendance at the games. New bleachers on either side will definitely make it a more state of the art stadium as compared to what we have right now.” 

How do you sell this idea in Greyhound Nation? Hubbard answered, “If they have any questions about this project, to call me, come see me and I'll take them around the stadium. We'll walk and I'll show them our needs. We're not asking for something we don't need.”   

School officials say the cost of the project will not mean a tax increase. The money could come from reserve funds, and possibly redirecting a $3 million tax levy currently in effect for the renovation project.

A decision could come at the next school board meeting in May.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly