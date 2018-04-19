Rapper brings message of kindness to Coast school

Students at Woolmarket Elementary got the chance to hear an inspirational message in a different way Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Students at Woolmarket Elementary got the chance to hear an inspirational message in a different way Thursday. Jackson-based rapper, Devin Wade who grew up on the Gulf Coast shared his past experiences with being bullied to the students through spoken word.

"It's passionate for me. Why pass up an opportunity to be able to plant a seed into our future," said Wade.

Wade is now spreading his message of kindness and treating others like family with others.

"I feel good for those that get it. It's kind of hard when you go to speak to kids. You always wonder if they got the message or not," said Wade.

This group of students at the school seemed to get it.

"We should actually care about them," said third grader Tyler Higginbotham.

Jacob Dorsett agreed, "I think you should not bully, and if you see somebody being bullied, you should help them out."

The school makes a point to stress the importance of kindness. Students like sixth grader Amaya Simpson are part of a group called Why Try that empowers students to deal with issues like bullying.

"Some of these people are really getting bullied, like me and some of my friends right here, and it's a really good message to us," said Simpson.

Another student in the group, Gabrielle Covington, says she's learned a lot about how to deal with bullying.

"It's hard whenever you're in one group of kids. You don't know what other people think of you. You think they're going to pick on you. That's what people did to me when I tried to speak out, and frankly I used to be scared," she said.

Wade said he feels a responsibility to help students feel confident in stepping up and saying something.

"We say it takes a village to raise a child, and that's so true. So, if we don't implement anything into them then the village is to blame," said Wade.

