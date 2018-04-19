UPDATE: Missing teen in George County found safe

The search for a missing teenager in George County has ended. The 14-year-old boy was found safe shortly after 11 a.m., say authorities.

Authorities spent Wednesday night and Thursday morning searching for the teen on Highway 198W in the Bexley area.

According to George County Sheriff's Office, the teenager was believed to have gone into the woods after deputies responded to a disturbance call at his home.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search, including the sheriff's office and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. A helicopter and multiple ATVs were also used to help locate the teen.

