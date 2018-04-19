Free class teaches women to protect themselves - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Free class teaches women to protect themselves

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
A free self-defense class for women is being taught Thursday at East Central Public Library. (Source: Facebook) A free self-defense class for women is being taught Thursday at East Central Public Library. (Source: Facebook)

An alarming number of women are physically attacked each year, whether by a stranger or by someone known to the victim. A free class happening Thursday in Jackson County is hoping to help those women turn the tables on their attackers. 

The self-defense class, which is appropriately titled "Fight Like a Girl," will teach women how to deflect physical attacks. It will also provide tips on being more aware of their surroundings and different ways to stay safe while in different situations. 

The class is taught by Tony Lillis, an Aikido instructor, and is free to anyone who wants to join. It's happening Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at East Central Public Library, which is located at 21801 Slider Road in Hurley. For more details on the class, call the library at 228-588-6263.

For more information on how women can protect themselves, as well as some other classes happening on the coast, make sure to tune in to WLOX tonight at 10 p.m. for a special report from our own Taren Reed

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly