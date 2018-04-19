Man accused of stealing vehicle from Biloxi funeral home

A Biloxi man is facing charges after police say he asked to use the phone at a funeral home and then stole a vehicle parked outside.

According to police, Robert Daniel O'Neal was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2003 Chevy Tahoe that was parked outside Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi. The vehicle was found on Howard Avenue hours later.

Police say O'Neal went into the funeral home and asked to use the phone. When the clerk turned to get the phone, O'Neal reportedly grabbed a set of keys off the counter and left. Once outside, police said O'Neal found the vehicle belonging to the keys and took off in it.

The vehicle was located hours later in the 500 block of Howard Avenue. Police found O'Neal shortly after near Howard Avenue and Comfort Place. He was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and later charged with stealing the Tahoe.

He is now facing a felony charge of taking away of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was taken to Harrison County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

