Man accused of stealing vehicle from Biloxi funeral home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Biloxi funeral home

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
Robert Daniel O'Neal (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Robert Daniel O'Neal (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi man is facing charges after police say he asked to use the phone at a funeral home and then stole a vehicle parked outside. 

According to police, Robert Daniel O'Neal was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2003 Chevy Tahoe that was parked outside Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi. The vehicle was found on Howard Avenue hours later. 

Police say O'Neal went into the funeral home and asked to use the phone. When the clerk turned to get the phone, O'Neal reportedly grabbed a set of keys off the counter and left. Once outside, police said O'Neal found the vehicle belonging to the keys and took off in it.

The vehicle was located hours later in the 500 block of Howard Avenue. Police found O'Neal shortly after near Howard Avenue and Comfort Place. He was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and later charged with stealing the Tahoe. 

He is now facing a felony charge of taking away of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was taken to Harrison County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly