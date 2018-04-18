St. Martin OL flips commitment from Miami to Mississippi State

On his way to Starkville to visit Mississippi State last Tuesday, Brandon Cunningham still wore the title of 'Miami commit,' and planned to visit "The U" later that week. However, the St. Martin offensive lineman started to reconsider his collegiate choice.

"The whole way there I was just thinking about my family," Cunningham told WLOX. "Three hours away wouldn't be too bad."

Three days after visiting the Bulldogs, Cunningham tweeted his decision to de-commit from Miami, before posting a new announcement a few hours later.

"I'm just excited just to put on for my state, keep my talents in state, just stuff like that," Cunningham said of his decision to commit to MSU. "Put on for the 'Sip, basically."

It was clearly a difficult decision for the 2019 4-star prospect, who committed to Miami shortly after they became his first Power 5 offer last summer.

"It just felt like a legit home," Cunningham said of MSU. "I know I said before Miami was like, I felt at home. It's just, the state of Mississippi is just so warm and welcoming. I realized my intentions on going to Miami - I realized that I was just going for a vacation period to go to college, and I need to focus on my main goal which is football and school."

As he becomes one of Joe Moorhead's biggest recruiting gets since taking over in Starkville, Cunningham is excited for what the future holds for the Bulldogs.

"(Moorhead) is putting together a heck of a class," Cunningham said. "I think he is going to bring a National Championship title to Mississippi State. I truly, strongly believe that."

