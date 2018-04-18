Biloxi offering sponsorship opportunities for Blue Angels show - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi offering sponsorship opportunities for Blue Angels show

The city of Biloxi is offering businesses a chance to help put on the two-day show with sponsorship opportunities. (Photo source: AirshowStuff) The city of Biloxi is offering businesses a chance to help put on the two-day show with sponsorship opportunities. (Photo source: AirshowStuff)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The "Blues Over Biloxi" Air Show featuring the Blue Angels is just a few months away from dazzling the Coast sky.

The city of Biloxi is offering businesses a chance to help put on the two-day show with sponsorship opportunities.

"We're looking for the community members, the civic-minded businesses, to step forward and help underwrite the costs for this event," said city spokesman Vincent Creel.

In addition to paying $25,000 to secure the Blue Angels, Biloxi is also preparing to accommodate the crowds expected to watch the show.

"We expect huge crowds both days," Mayor Andrew FoFo Gilich said.

The factor that makes this Blue Angels appearance different from past stops in Biloxi is the show will be centered around the water front and not Keesler.

"It's the perfect location for viewing aerial acrobatics over the water," Gilich said.

Sponsorship packages begin at $3,000. Click here for more information.

The Blue Angels will be flying over Biloxi July 21-22.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

