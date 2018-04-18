Ocean Springs school goes through active shooter seminar

Local school districts like Ocean Springs are taking a proactive approach to preparing for any possible incidents. (Photo Source: WLOX)

An active shooter scenario could happen any time at any school.

Teachers and staff members at Magnolia Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs are learning how to deal with potential threats during school hours.

Local school districts like Ocean Springs are taking a proactive approach to preparing for any possible incidents that could happen during the school year.

"Come up with different scenarios during your day,” said Torrey Hargrow, Ocean Springs School District officer, to the 76 Magnolia Park teachers, administrators and staff members. “One or two a day. What happens if someone comes busting through that door yelling and screaming."

The language and procedures taught are frank, specific and real. These lessons urge employees to consider ideas like fight or flight, see something-say something and avoidance.

"Most of the time, active shooters come around. They're not going to fight with a door to try and get into a room,” said Jesse Galloway, officer. “If you're in that classroom, lock that door.”

Hargrow agrees and says making swift decisions is crucial in a shooting situation.

"If you make a decision, stick with it,” he said. “You don't have time to keep changing your mind in these situations."

At Magnolia Park alone, there are nearly 600 students along with 76 teachers, administrators and staff members. That's why the police say it's so important for everyone to be prepared in case of an active shooter situation.

"If you've never had to think about it, what would I do in the event of this happening,” said Alison Block, Magnolia Park Elementary principal. “That's what prepares us. Just like hurricanes."

