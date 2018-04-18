Pascagoula Police Department receives nationwide accreditation

The Pascagoula Police Department received reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). (Photo source: Facebook)

The Pascagoula Police Department has received reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, making it one of only eight police departments in Mississippi to carry the prestigious honor.

In a Facebook post, the department stated, “Being an accredited agency means that we are held accountable for our policies and the police services we provide to you, the citizens."

Members of the Pascagoula Police Department traveled to Frisco, TX, where they attended the CALEA Conference and met with commissioners to answer questions about the department. Pascagoula Police say the commission unanimously voted for the department to receive the accreditation award.

The accreditation included receiving an evaluation of the department's compliance with standards set by the CALEA. As part of that process, members of the community were welcomed to leave feedback for the department.

Law enforcement agencies seeking to be accredited by CALEA are required to comply with 189 professional standards.

