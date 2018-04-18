Motorcyclist dead after accident in Jackson County

Moss Point police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist.

Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the motorcyclist was killed after colliding with an SUV. The accident happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue & Macphelah Road in Moss Point.

Officials are still at the intersection as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assists with accident reconstruction.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

