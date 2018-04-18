Flooding reported in Escatawpa and other parts of Jackson County

A viewer says water is starting to creep up the parking lot of the RV Park his camper is parked in on Dumas Road in Escatawpa. (Photo source: Jamison Goff)

The Pascagoula River started overflowing causing flooding issues in Jackson County Wednesday morning. The flooding caused water to surround the Little River Marina Bar and Grill on Dumas Road in Escatawpa.

Bar owner Shellie McCall said this is nothing new. To deal with the usual flooding, McCall said they just completed a renovation, and they're keeping their normal business hours.

McCall did give a warning to boaters while the water is high.

"As the water comes up you need to consider wake zones because it will shake people's properties, their houseboats down the river," McCall said. "If you come through here on a boat and you're throwing a wake it will cause water in a living room."

The Pascagoula River crested within the last 24 hours.

A viewer also complained that the water was starting to creep up the parking lot of the RV Park to his camper.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.