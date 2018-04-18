Flooding reported in Escatawpa and other parts of Jackson County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flooding reported in Escatawpa and other parts of Jackson County

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
By Hugh Keeton, News Anchor
Connect
A viewer says water is starting to creep up the parking lot of the RV Park his camper is parked in on Dumas Road in Escatawpa. (Photo source: Jamison Goff) A viewer says water is starting to creep up the parking lot of the RV Park his camper is parked in on Dumas Road in Escatawpa. (Photo source: Jamison Goff)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Pascagoula River started overflowing causing flooding issues in Jackson County Wednesday morning. The flooding caused water to surround the Little River Marina Bar and Grill on Dumas Road in Escatawpa.

Bar owner Shellie McCall said this is nothing new. To deal with the usual flooding, McCall said they just completed a renovation, and they're keeping their normal business hours.      

McCall did give a warning to boaters while the water is high.

"As the water comes up you need to consider wake zones because it will shake people's properties, their houseboats down the river," McCall said. "If you come through here on a boat and you're throwing a wake it will cause water in a living room."

The Pascagoula River crested within the last 24 hours.

A viewer also complained that the water was starting to creep up the parking lot of the RV Park to his camper. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly