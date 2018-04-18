Red Creek Off Road trying to dry out and clean up

The flood that led to 81 rescues at Red Creek Off Road also caused much damage to the park. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The clean-up continues at Red Creek Off Road in George County. The popular campground and four wheeling destination was flooded out by a weekend deluge that hung over the county like a wet blanket.

This past Saturday the forecast called for 3 to 5 inches of rain. That would not have been a problem, but the rain never stopped.

Max Burge is the owner of Red Creek Off Road. “In this case, obviously with 11 plus inches of rain of what I'm told, it literally went from dry and dusty at noon to flooded at 6:30 p.m. It was just something that nobody saw coming, Burge recalled.

There was a big event and concert planned that night, but Red Creek rose more than 7 feet in two hours. Drainage systems were overwhelmed. “I called it at 6:30, I actually called it before that but officially at 6:30 said we need to tell everybody they need to get out of the park for their own safety,” Burge said.

When the rain really started coming down on Saturday, officials at Red Creek Off Road tried to convince the people staying here to pack up their stuff and leave. Some simply didn't want to, according to Burge, “They said they were having a great time and they were going to stick it out, is what a lot of people said.”

Sticking it out led to water rescues on Sunday. Dozens evacuated by boat.

The park experienced erosion, road damage and much more. “We had the four water lines that got pulled apart, took by the current, they got uncovered and pulled apart, one electrical line," Burge described.

It wasn't just the water either. He continued, “We had a couple of lightning strikes that knocked out our main phone line and our computer system. Then it also, we don't know how many yet, but some people did get flooded vehicles including me.”

Despite the weekend drama, Burge said most people took it in stride. He added a promise going forward, “The bottom line is we've done our best in our opinion and we're still trying to do our best.”

Camp officials say the repairs should be complete by this weekend.

