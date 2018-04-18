Social media helps solve burglary in Harrison County

Charles David Harris was arrested and charged with felony Burglary of a Dwelling and Burglary of a Shop Wednesday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the victim contacted deputies to report her father’s residence had been burglarized along with his workshop.

Deputies say the victim stated that numerous items were taken from the residence and shop and loaded on a trailer that was also taken by the suspect. The victim told deputies that she was able to get a picture of the suspect’s vehicle from game cameras set up around the property, and she put the picture out on social media hoping to locate the suspect. Deputies say the victim told them a person was able to identify the owner of the vehicle as Harris. The victim told deputies after naming Harris through social media most of the items were brought back to her residence the next day.

After further investigation by Harrison County investigators, officials were able to determine that Harris was responsible for the burglaries. He was arrested at his residence and booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. His bond was set at $100,000.

