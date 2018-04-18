Long Beach woman accused of stealing from Raising Cane's - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach woman accused of stealing from Raising Cane's

Kacey Roggendorff was arrested for allegedly taking more than $1,000 from her employer, Raising Cane's. (Photo Source: Gulfport Police Dept.) Kacey Roggendorff was arrested for allegedly taking more than $1,000 from her employer, Raising Cane's. (Photo Source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Surprisingly, it wasn't the chicken. 

On April 17, Gulfport police arrested 30-year-old Kacey Shae Roggendorff of Long Beach and charged her with embezzlement. Roggendorff was one of the managers at the Highway 49 location of Raising Cane's. 

The investigation began April 13 when someone called police to report missing bank deposits, valued at more than $1,000. Investigators believe the embezzlement began in March.

Police identified Roggendorff as their suspect and were able to arrest her without incident. She was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and was being held on a $2,500 bond. 

