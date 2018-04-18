Bay St. Louis firefighter severely injured in motorcycle acciden - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay St. Louis firefighter severely injured in motorcycle accident

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Chief Monty Strong with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department said the firefighter was traveling on his motorcycle on his way to work when he collided with another vehicle. (Photo source: Bay St. Louis Fire Department) Chief Monty Strong with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department said the firefighter was traveling on his motorcycle on his way to work when he collided with another vehicle. (Photo source: Bay St. Louis Fire Department)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

After a Bay St. Louis firefighter was badly injured in an accident Wednesday, Chief Strong with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department reported Michael Guitreau was still hooked up to a ventilator and in the ICU Thursday. He will go back into surgery Friday morning. Chief Strong says Guitreau is expected to be moved to another hospital Monday. Doctors also discovered Guitreau had fractured his L7 vertebrae in his lower back along with other injuries.

Guitreau was traveling on his motorcycle on his way to work when he collided with another vehicle around 6:45 a.m on Highway 603 and Kiln/Waveland Cutoff. The firefighter has been in surgery for several hours. Chief Monty Strong with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department said medical personnel have removed Guitreau's spleen, repaired his left leg, and are currently working on his right leg. 

Chief Monty initially reported the firefighter had 2 broken legs, a ruptured spleen, a fractured pelvic bone, and possible chest injuries.

“He needs a lot of prayers right now. It’s going to be a long recovery process ahead,” the Chief said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the accident including Bay St. Louis Police Department, Waveland Police Department, and the sheriff’s office.

The firefighter is married and has 4 kids. We will update the story as more details become available.

Anyone who would like to help Guitreau can contact Chief Strong at (228) 467-4736.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly