Bay St. Louis firefighter severely injured in motorcycle accident

Chief Monty Strong with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department said the firefighter was traveling on his motorcycle on his way to work when he collided with another vehicle. (Photo source: Bay St. Louis Fire Department)

After a Bay St. Louis firefighter was badly injured in an accident Wednesday, Chief Strong with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department reported Michael Guitreau was still hooked up to a ventilator and in the ICU Thursday. He will go back into surgery Friday morning. Chief Strong says Guitreau is expected to be moved to another hospital Monday. Doctors also discovered Guitreau had fractured his L7 vertebrae in his lower back along with other injuries.

Guitreau was traveling on his motorcycle on his way to work when he collided with another vehicle around 6:45 a.m on Highway 603 and Kiln/Waveland Cutoff. The firefighter has been in surgery for several hours. Chief Monty Strong with the Bay St. Louis Fire Department said medical personnel have removed Guitreau's spleen, repaired his left leg, and are currently working on his right leg.

Chief Monty initially reported the firefighter had 2 broken legs, a ruptured spleen, a fractured pelvic bone, and possible chest injuries.

“He needs a lot of prayers right now. It’s going to be a long recovery process ahead,” the Chief said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the accident including Bay St. Louis Police Department, Waveland Police Department, and the sheriff’s office.

The firefighter is married and has 4 kids. We will update the story as more details become available.

Anyone who would like to help Guitreau can contact Chief Strong at (228) 467-4736.

