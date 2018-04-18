Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harrison Hall

Harrison Hall was initially opened in 1937 and served as the women’s dormitory at the until the completion of another hall in 1979. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison Hall, an 81-year-old building will now serve as the District Office headquarters for the college. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to showcase a newly renovated building on the Perkinston Campus. Harrison Hall, an 81-year-old building will now serve as the District Office headquarters for the college.

During the renovation, special planning and consideration was made to keep the historical context of the building. Renovations had to be approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The renovations were funded through the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Bureau of Buildings and Grounds and Real Property.

