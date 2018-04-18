Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College holds ribbon-cutting ce - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harrison Hall

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Harrison Hall, an 81-year-old building will now serve as the District Office headquarters for the college. (Photo source: WLOX) Harrison Hall, an 81-year-old building will now serve as the District Office headquarters for the college. (Photo source: WLOX)
Harrison Hall was initially opened in 1937 and served as the women’s dormitory at the until the completion of another hall in 1979. (Photo source: WLOX) Harrison Hall was initially opened in 1937 and served as the women’s dormitory at the until the completion of another hall in 1979. (Photo source: WLOX)
PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) -

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to showcase a newly renovated building on the Perkinston Campus. Harrison Hall, an 81-year-old building will now serve as the District Office headquarters for the college.

During the renovation, special planning and consideration was made to keep the historical context of the building. Renovations had to be approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The renovations were funded through the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Bureau of Buildings and Grounds and Real Property.

Harrison Hall was initially opened in 1937 and served as the women’s dormitory at the until the completion of another hall in 1979. It later served as a men’s dormitory and overflow housing.

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

