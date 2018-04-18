First Lady Deborah Bryant volunteers with Habitat's Women Build

First Lady Deborah Bryant joined more than a dozen women to build a home in Gulfport on Wednesday.

The project is part of the Habitat for Humanity's 11th annual Women Build. Bryant said she's glad to be a part of Habitat's mission to promote a need for affordable housing.

"I think that service is very important for everyone. I think that if you give of yourself, that you're going to be rewarded so many times over. So it's just making a difference in your community and its a lot of fun actually," she said.

The women were employees of Community Bank.

"Some women have never picked up a power tool and just to see them get behind it and the force that they have, its amazing," said Leslie Kelley, Vice President of business development for Community Bank. "Community Bank is all about teamwork, and Habitat Women's Build is all about teamwork too."

Participants also raise funds for building materials for the Gulfport home and a second Women Build home in Ocean Springs.

There are still spots available in this year's Women Build. Those interested should call Habitat for Humanity at 228-678-9100.

