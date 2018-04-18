Site of Moss Point's new 'urban forest' ready for transformation

The site of Moss Point's old police station will soon be transformed into an urban forest. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mayor Mario King said a portion of a $62,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield will make it possible to beautify the space. The new urban forest will include a citrus park, green space, games for the public to rent, and more.

Mayor King said a rejuvenation festival will officially open the space with a ribbon cutting on June 23.

"I'm real passionate about the city. Health disparities. Education disparities. I think that we're so used to it, so it's time to leverage our talents. It's time to bring people back. It's time to really rejuvenate Moss Point," King told WLOX News Now.

The open space is right across the street from City Hall. A new police station is already up and running on Bienville Avenue.

