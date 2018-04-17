BayBears beat Shuckers 4-3 in 10 innings Tuesday night in Mobile

The Biloxi Shuckers (9-3) jumped all over the BayBears (5-6) in Mobile Tuesday night with 3 runs in the top of the first inning. Corey Ray scored from third base on a double steal. Jake Gatewood blasted his second home run of the season with Nick Franklin on base. The two-run blast over the left center field wall propelled Biloxi to a 3-0 advantage.

Mobile came right back in the bottom of the first with 2 runs. The first was scored on a fielding error, one of two on the night by Biloxi. Conner Justus followed with a RBI double that plated Mobile's second run of the game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hutton Moyer belted a solo homer off Shuckers reliever Luis Ortiz that tied the game 3-3.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the tenth. Matt Thaiss hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field, Riley Unroe raced home from third base with the game winning run.

Ortiz (L, 1-1) suffered the loss. He pitched 9 1/3 innings, gave up 2 runs (1 earned) on 7 hits with 12 strikeouts and three base on balls.

Wade Miley started the game for the Shuckers. He gave up 2 runs on 4 hits with 2 strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Grey Mahle (W, 2-0) posted the win for the BayBears.

Game three of the five-game series is set for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile.

