Mary Walker marina going up for auction

The oldest business in Gautier is going up for bid Thursday morning, and for the past two weeks, it's been attracting the eyes of potential buyers.

"We're getting a lot of response. I've talked to several people today who are interested in being the owner of the property," said James W. Knight, the site director for the National Auction Group.

The National Auction Group of Gadsden, Alabama is handling the auction of the property.

11 waterfront acres, 180 boat slips, a fuel dock, and a bait and tackle shop are just a few of what is included in the sale of the Mary Walker marina.

"Prepare to bid because you never know when you'll get a bargain," said Knight.

The staff says the property auction shouldn't affect the boat owners at the marina.

"It should be pretty seamless, I would think," said Sylvia Waldsmith, the General Manager of the marina.

That means the marina is not closing, nor is it going out business. They expect the new owners, whoever they may be, to keep the place open for many years to come. So, the people who use the marina shouldn't have anything to worry about.

"Definitely, we always keep out boat owners in the loop, and they know what's going on. We want them to be a part of everything that happens here. We're family. We really are and because of that we want to make sure that everybody knows what's going on, and that we believe in them, and that their concerns are our concerns," added Waldsmith.

This is a reserve auction meaning that the asking price is hidden and the highest bid doesn't have to be accepted if it's too low, but the seller can only lower, not raise the price of the lot.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.