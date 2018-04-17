HR department to release findings next week regarding incident i - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HR department to release findings next week regarding incident involving fire chief

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt (Photo source: WLOX) Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

City council members went into an executive session following Tuesday afternoon's council meeting to meet with the city's human resources department. City leaders said the department is interviewing several city employees and would release its findings sometime next week. 

This all comes after an incident at the fire department. Three sources close to the fire department tell WLOX News that earlier this month at the central fire station a discussion between Chief Beyerstedt and another firefighter turned into a physical altercation.

Two of the sources said the altercation involved Beyerstedt head-butting an on-duty firefighter.

According to officials, a police report was filed regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. The city is handling the incident as a personnel matter. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

