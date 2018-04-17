WLOX Editorial: Substantial growth is on the way

The planned enhancements for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard are good news for Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, good news for the country and for South Mississippi. Substantial growth is on the way.

When Katrina raked the Mississippi Coast in 2005, ship building operations in the original shipyard on the east bank ceased. That part of the shipyard remained closed except for storage for the past 13 years.

But no more, ship building on the east bank will re-commence. Huge covered areas will be built for construction of ship assemblies and components. We will also see restoration of an outfitting pier over the next two years.

As the shipyard celebrates 80 years in business, this is certainly good news for the more than 11,000 employees who make up the staff of the largest manufacturer employer in Mississippi and therefore good news for the South Mississippi Economy.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

