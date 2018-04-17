Ocean Springs is in the running for USA Today's Best Coastal Small Town

A scenic photo of Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The city is being recognized as one of the best coastal small towns by USA Today. (Photo Source: Ocean Springs/FB)

Move over Miami, Honolulu and Los Angeles, Ocean Springs is on the rise.

Ocean Springs is up for the title of USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Town. As the only Mississippi town nominated for the award, city officials encourage community members to vote for Ocean Springs from now through May 14.

Ocean Springs is featured among a group of towns with a population of fewer than 25,000 people. "These towns nominated offer uncrowded, unpretentious and affordable seaside fun in small packages," according to the website.

“With its quaint, eclectic charm, we are delighted to have Ocean Springs nominated once again for this award,” says Executive Director Cynthia Sutton of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau. “Ocean Springs is a tourist favorite and we encourage our entire coastal community, and those throughout the state, to promote Ocean Springs for this award.”

Vote for Ocean Springs once per day as Best Coastal Small Town until polls close on May 14 at noon, ET.

Visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/ to cast your vote.

