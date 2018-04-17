500 high school seniors recognized at Hancock Chamber Recognitio - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

500 high school seniors recognized at Hancock Chamber Recognition Breakfast

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
More than 500 graduating high school seniors were recognized by the Hancock Chamber Education Committee Tuesday at the 6th Annual Hancock Chamber Recognition Breakfast. (Photo source: Hancock Chamber) More than 500 graduating high school seniors were recognized by the Hancock Chamber Education Committee Tuesday at the 6th Annual Hancock Chamber Recognition Breakfast. (Photo source: Hancock Chamber)
Pictured: 1st row, left to right: Nikki Moon, Mary Perkins, First Lady Deborah Bryant, Raymunda Barnes, Jennifer Baxter. 2nd row, left to right: Sherry Ponder and Ron Thorp, and Sally Isaacs and Tish Williams. Pictured: 1st row, left to right: Nikki Moon, Mary Perkins, First Lady Deborah Bryant, Raymunda Barnes, Jennifer Baxter. 2nd row, left to right: Sherry Ponder and Ron Thorp, and Sally Isaacs and Tish Williams.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Tuesday marked another celebration of academic excellence on the Coast. 

More than 500 graduating high school seniors throughout Hancock County were recognized by the Hancock Chamber Education Committee on April 17 at the 6th Annual Hancock Chamber Recognition Breakfast.

The event was held at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall. Mississippi’s First Lady Deborah Bryant was the keynote speaker at the breakfast.

Community leaders and government officials were also on hand at this morning’s breakfast to extend their congratulations to graduating classes of Bay High School, Hancock High School, Our Lady Academy and St. Stanislaus.

“The programs the Hancock Chamber Education Committee supports are critical to educational outcomes to ensure that our teachers and students have the resources, support, and encouragement they need to reach their highest potential,” Chairperson Raymunda Barnes said.

Each May, scholarships are awarded to one deserving High School Senior at each high school for outstanding character, respect for peers and faculty, and academic excellence.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

