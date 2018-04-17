Passengers flown to USA Medical Center after accident in Ocean S - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Passengers flown to USA Medical Center after accident in Ocean Springs

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
4 injured in head-on collision in Harrison County 4 injured in head-on collision in Harrison County
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Two passengers were flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile with life-threatening injuries after an accident on Bienville Blvd in Ocean Springs Tuesday afternoon. Ocean Springs police responded to the accident at the intersection of Bienville and Hanshaw Road around 12:30 p.m.  Police say the injured man and woman's pickup truck rolled several times after colliding with another pickup truck. Police say they were wearing seat belts.

The passengers in the other pickup were not injured. Rescuers had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the man and woman from the wreckage.

