Students with special needs treated to annual fishing rodeo

It was a great day for fishing out in Pearl River County. An annual tradition brought the community together for a day in the outdoors.

For more than 25 years, the rotary club has hosted students with special needs from the Picayune schools for a day on the pond. It's one of the biggest service projects for the Rotary Club of Picayune.

The tradition is hosted by the Paternostros at their home in Carriere.

"It's community service. The kids love it, the parents love it, the teachers love it. So we're just all excited about having it every year and we were blessed with the good weather today," said Tony Paternostros.

This year, the fun day included the football team from Pearl River Community College.

Their coach says they jumped at the chance to join in. "I think it was just to be a mentor and help the kids out. This is something that they really enjoy doing, and me personally, I love to just see people smile. I'm always wanting to laugh and joke. Just to see them doing something they want to do is real cool," said sophomore Kiantae Payton.

Excited attendees included students from elementary school through high school. The weather could not have been more perfect for the fishing rodeo.

