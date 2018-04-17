Old federal courthouse in Biloxi to be demolished

Crews will have 45 days to demolish the old federal courthouse in Biloxi, starting April 24. (Photo Source: WLOX)

After years of discussion, what many considered an eyesore in downtown Biloxi will finally be torn down.

Next week, demolition crews will arrive at the corner of Howard Avenue and Lameuse Street to knock down the old federal courthouse. They’ll have 45 days to complete the demolition.

Executives of Community Bank, the current owner of that property, will be in town on April 24 for a demolition ceremony.

Once the old courthouse is gone, a three-story bank will be erected. Community Bank leaders say they’re making this investment because they believe in the rebuilding of downtown Biloxi.

The new bank will not be built on the same footprint as the courthouse. Instead, it will be closer to the Howard Avenue and Lameuse Street intersection.

The old federal courthouse sat across the street from the Harrison County courthouse. Before Katrina, the government moved its federal offices to a new complex in downtown Gulfport. Since then, the Biloxi building remained unused.

