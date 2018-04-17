Habitat for Humanity kicks off Women Build project

There was a lot of girl power being used to get the job done. Tuesday kicked off the annual "Women Build", hosted by Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Katisha Moody is a first time homeowner. "It's nothing fancy, but its mine," she said. Before moving in, she was living with her brother and was repeatedly turned down during her search for her own place.

"Being real discouraged after the whole process, I literally walked out of one place and drove across the street because I saw a sign that said Habitat for Humanity," she said. "Before I knew it I was in the process of earning my own home."

What would later become her home was built by the hands of Habitat for Humanity volunteers, just like the ones who were hard at work on Sadler Drive.

For most of the women, it's their first time using a power tool. "We're an IT company, so we don't get to get out much to do things like this. Normally we're working on computers," said Nikki Johns.

"A lot of women come out here not comfortable with power tools and they leave ready to buy a saw," said Habitat volunteer specialist Angela Singletary.

The volunteers felt empowered as they left their mark on a soon-to-be house that will give a family a fresh start. "I know that it's going to be a good thing for a family, as soon as it done, and I can't wait to see the end result," said Maria Salter.

"I'm very thankful, my family comes here and we have our family celebrations here, so I'm glad I have a place where I can bring my family to my own place, and we can all fellowship and worship among ourselves," said Moody, thankful for the volunteers who built her home.

Some of the volunteers at Tuesday's women build were employees of Scarlet Pearl Casino and the AGJ Systems. Volunteers also fundraised for building materials. A second home will be built volunteers in Jackson County.

On Wednesday, Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant will be on site to assist with the build and raise funds.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Habitat website or call the office at 228-678-9100.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.