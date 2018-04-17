Police looking for men they say stole from Footlocker in Edgewat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police looking for men they say stole from Footlocker in Edgewater Mall

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Biloxi police are asking for the public's help in identifying two unknown males believed to be in connection with a shoplifting incident that happened at the Foot Locker. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
Police say the unknown males entered the store and picked up a box of shoes. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
Police say the unknown males entered the store and picked up a box of shoes. (Photo source: WLOX) Police say the unknown males entered the store and picked up a box of shoes. (Photo source: WLOX)
Both males arrived and left together in a silver SUV. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
Police believe it may have been a Chevrolet Suburban. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two unknown males believed to be in connection with a shoplifting incident that happened at the Foot Locker in the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi on April 6th.

Police say the unknown males entered the store and picked up a box of shoes. Police say while one of the men watched for employees, the other man put the shoes down the front of his pants. Both males arrived and left together in a silver SUV. Police believe it may have been a Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the men are urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

