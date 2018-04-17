Women fund raise, build Habitat home in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Women fund raise, build Habitat home in Gulfport

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Many of these women are picking up a power tool for the very first time to help this house come together. (Photo source: WLOX) Many of these women are picking up a power tool for the very first time to help this house come together. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Volunteers are putting on the hard hats and putting in some hard work to build a house in Gulfport. It's all part of the annual Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build.

Many of these women are picking up a power tool for the very first time to help this house come together.

The project also serves as a fundraiser. Outside of putting in physical work, these women work in teams to raise money that goes toward building materials.

The home being built in Gulfport is actually one of two of this year's campaign. After this one, teams will begin work on a second home in Ocean Springs. It's the first time Habitat for Humanity here has done that. 

Volunteers say it's all about building affordable housing and making a difference. They say it's very rewarding. In fact, when the first wall went up, there were a lot of cheers as the women stood back and admired what they had done.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • PAGE 13: Fine art gallery has arrived in Waveland

    PAGE 13: Fine art gallery has arrived in Waveland

    Friday, May 25 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-05-26 02:26:33 GMT
    A husband and wife from New Orleans have opened a modern art studio and gallery in Waveland. (Photo source: WLOX)A husband and wife from New Orleans have opened a modern art studio and gallery in Waveland. (Photo source: WLOX)
    A husband and wife from New Orleans have opened a modern art studio and gallery in Waveland. (Photo source: WLOX)A husband and wife from New Orleans have opened a modern art studio and gallery in Waveland. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A husband and wife from New Orleans have opened a modern art studio and gallery in Waveland. The operation is inside one of the city's most contemporary buildings.

    More >>

    A husband and wife from New Orleans have opened a modern art studio and gallery in Waveland. The operation is inside one of the city's most contemporary buildings.

    More >>

  • Sheriff conducts risk assessment for Harrison County School District

    Sheriff conducts risk assessment for Harrison County School District

    Friday, May 25 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-05-26 02:05:43 GMT
    Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson reviews notes from conversations he had with students in the Harrison Co. School District. His office conducted an independent risk assessment for the district through the eyes of students. (Photo source: WLOX)Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson reviews notes from conversations he had with students in the Harrison Co. School District. His office conducted an independent risk assessment for the district through the eyes of students. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reviews notes from conversations he had with students in the Harrison County School District. His office conducted an independent risk assessment for the school district through the eyes of students.Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reviews notes from conversations he had with students in the Harrison County School District. His office conducted an independent risk assessment for the school district through the eyes of students.

    School district risk assessments have to be done every year. It’s required by state law. But for the next school term, an independent study by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office through the perspective of students could make the county school district safer.

    More >>

    School district risk assessments have to be done every year. It’s required by state law. But for the next school term, an independent study by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office through the perspective of students could make the county school district safer.

    More >>

  • Gulfport sex offender may have added your picture to his collection

    Gulfport sex offender may have added your picture to his collection

    Friday, May 25 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-05-25 23:39:23 GMT
    When police asked James Andrew Kenny, 46, why he was taking pictures of women he didn't know, he said they were "for his personal sexual interests." (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)When police asked James Andrew Kenny, 46, why he was taking pictures of women he didn't know, he said they were "for his personal sexual interests." (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
    When police asked James Andrew Kenny, 46, why he was taking pictures of women he didn't know, he said they were "for his personal sexual interests." (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)When police asked James Andrew Kenny, 46, why he was taking pictures of women he didn't know, he said they were "for his personal sexual interests." (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

    Have you seen this man following you around the Crossroads Mall area in Gulfport? If so, you may be disturbed to find out he's a registered sex offender who police say admitted to taking pictures of women for his personal use. 

    More >>

    Have you seen this man following you around the Crossroads Mall area in Gulfport? If so, you may be disturbed to find out he's a registered sex offender who police say admitted to taking pictures of women for his personal use. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly