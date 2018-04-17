Women fund raise, build Habitat home in Gulfport

Many of these women are picking up a power tool for the very first time to help this house come together. (Photo source: WLOX)

Volunteers are putting on the hard hats and putting in some hard work to build a house in Gulfport. It's all part of the annual Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build.

The project also serves as a fundraiser. Outside of putting in physical work, these women work in teams to raise money that goes toward building materials.

The home being built in Gulfport is actually one of two of this year's campaign. After this one, teams will begin work on a second home in Ocean Springs. It's the first time Habitat for Humanity here has done that.

Volunteers say it's all about building affordable housing and making a difference. They say it's very rewarding. In fact, when the first wall went up, there were a lot of cheers as the women stood back and admired what they had done.

No worries about a breaking a nail out here, it’s all hammering nails!These women are putting in some hard work to build this home with @Habitat_org Women Build pic.twitter.com/YylAfBBcxE — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) April 17, 2018

