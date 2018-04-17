Flood waters surround motorcycle club's rental home in Gulfport

The group took plenty of video and photos for insurance purposes. (Photo source: WLOX News)

One of the vehicles didn't start the next day. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The home they were renting was surrounded by water after the rain started. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Vacation plans put to a halt for a motorcycle club from Indiana. Members of the 317 Ryders MC came to the coast ready for a good time. What they weren't prepared for? Having to save their motorcycles and being trapped in their rental home.

Juan Pyle and Avery Oliver came to the coast for a few days with their motorcycle club.

"We came down here for our mancation," said Oliver.

They had a full itinerary of fun that spanned Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. That's why they chose to rent a home off South River Road in Gulfport, an ideal spot to get to where they needed to go or so they thought.

"Before we knew it we looked outside and the water started to come on our slab," said club president Juan Pyle.

Saturday's storm system triggered flooding into their neighborhood.

"So we quickly moved bikes on trailers. And in trucks and put them all up as high as we could and we all thought it will probably hit the tires. And then as time went on it just kept rising and rising," said Pyle.

Avery Oliver was at the Gulf Coast Spring Fest concert in Biloxi while as his vehicles became vulnerable to Mother Nature.

"I was calling minute by minute. How high is the water? How high is the water," said Oliver.

The dangerous downpour submerged one of their vehicles.

"Three of our guys tried to leave that night and as they were coming around they got stranded and they had to get on the roof and the rescue team had to come get them and bring them back to us on a boat," said Pyle.

Despite this scary experience, they say they're happy the danger wasn't worse.

"God got us out of here, that's all. Nobody got hurt or anything. Just mostly property damage that can be repaired or replaced, but your life can't," said Oliver.

"It's an act of God that it rained on us. In general, we had a good time. We made the best of what we had. Wasn't much we could do about it," Pyle said.

They told us one of the vehicles didn't start, and some of the other ones had mechanical issues. They said they were told to expected bad weather, but never thought the flooding would be as bad as it was.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.