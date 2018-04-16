Navy humvee involved in off-road wreck near Wiggins

A military humvee went off the road and slammed into the woods along Highway 49 just south of Wiggins.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 49, just north of Red Creek Road. Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle, but it’s unclear why.

Senior Chief Jeffery Pierce says the humvee is from naval mobile construction battalion one. It was on way back to the Seabee base from working on a project at the Wiggins Police Department.

Thankfully, none of the four people inside the Humvee were hurt. There was Minor damage to front passenger side of vehicle.

An accident investigation will be done.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.