MS Rite Aid pharmacies close after Walgreens buyout

Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham.More >>
Sixteen year old Alex Kirk, from Vancleave, recalls the frightening moments he spent in his car while a strong EF1 tornado spun around him in St Martin on Saturday.More >>
A military humvee went off the road and slammed into the woods along Highway 49 south of Wiggins.More >>
Four days ago, their pension benefits were cut by 25% by a special chancery court judge. In his ruling, Judge James Bell said the reduction was needed to save the pension system from going bankrupt.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
PHOTOS: Severe flooding leaves heavy damage across KauaiMore >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
