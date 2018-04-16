MS Rite Aid pharmacies close after Walgreens buyout

The Rite Aid Pharmacy in Picayune will be closed as of April 17, followed by a permanent closure of the store on April 31.

The Waveland Rite Aid is also set to close soon, according to their automated messaging system. The recording encourages all those receive their medications from their locations to check with nearby Walgreens stores, where prescriptions will be transferred.

Earlier this year, Walgreens bought more than 1,900 Rite Aids for nearly $4.4 billion dollars, as stated in Forbes.

USA TODAY noted in a report that the stores acquired in the merger won't be fully integrated into Walgreens until 2020.

