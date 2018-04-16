Marine Education Center opens in Ocean Springs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Marine Education Center opens in Ocean Springs

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
The new USM Gulf Coast Research Lab has a unique mix of exhibits, classrooms, labs and offices. (Photo Source: WLOX) The new USM Gulf Coast Research Lab has a unique mix of exhibits, classrooms, labs and offices. (Photo Source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Coast Research Laboratory held ribbon cutting ceremonies today for the $16.1 million Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs.

In technical terms, the facility serves as the educational and outreach center for the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory. The state-of-the-art center, nestled within the coastal marshlands, serves as a living classroom for everyone involved.

"It's a place where both students and the public will gain and understanding of how the Gulf of Mexico affects daily life,” said Monty Graham, Southern Miss School of Ocean Science and Technology director.

The unique mix of exhibits, classrooms, labs and offices is set up to mold with outdoor learning and in-the-field experiences.

"We set out to set an example on how to work with nature rather than working against it,” said Chris Snyder, Marine Education Center director. “We allowed the natural environment here to determine where and how we built, rather than altering the environment to set our building needs."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

