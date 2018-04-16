MEMA releases storm and tornado damage report

The National Weather Service confirmed that a strong EF-1 Tornado hit St. Martin on Saturday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a damage report detailing the aftermath of several storms that hit the state last weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the St. Martin twister had winds of up to 105 mph winds and tracked a mile and a half. The official starting point was just south of Lemoyne Blvd.

Throughout Mississippi, two other tornadoes were confirmed. There was another EF-1 tornado in Rankin County with 90 mph wind, as well as an EF-2 in Lauderdale County with 115 mph wind.

Read the full report below:

