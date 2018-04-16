MEMA releases storm and tornado damage report - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MEMA releases storm and tornado damage report

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The National Weather Service confirmed that a strong EF-1 Tornado hit St. Martin on Saturday.  

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a damage report detailing the aftermath of several storms that hit the state last weekend. 

According to the National Weather Service, the St. Martin twister had winds of up to 105 mph winds and tracked a mile and a half. The official starting point was just south of Lemoyne Blvd.

Throughout Mississippi, two other tornadoes were confirmed. There was another EF-1 tornado in Rankin County with 90 mph wind, as well as an EF-2 in Lauderdale County with 115 mph wind. 

Read the full report below: 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Marine Education Center opens in Ocean Springs

    Marine Education Center opens in Ocean Springs

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-04-17 01:19:17 GMT
    The new USM Gulf Coast Research Lab has a unique mix of exhibits, classrooms, labs and offices. (Photo Source: WLOX)The new USM Gulf Coast Research Lab has a unique mix of exhibits, classrooms, labs and offices. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    The University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Coast Research Laboratory held ribbon cutting ceremonies today for the $16.1 million Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. 

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Coast Research Laboratory held ribbon cutting ceremonies today for the $16.1 million Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. 

    More >>

  • Fire at Slap Ya Momma's in Biloxi

    Fire at Slap Ya Momma's in Biloxi

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:57:54 GMT
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)

    A brief fire burned at Slap Ya Momma's restaurant in Biloxi. 

    More >>

    A brief fire burned at Slap Ya Momma's restaurant in Biloxi. 

    More >>

  • MEMA releases storm and tornado damage report

    MEMA releases storm and tornado damage report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:17:48 GMT
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)

    The National Weather Service confirmed that a strong EF-1 Tornado hit St. Martin on Saturday.   The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a damage report detailing the aftermath of several storms that hit the state last weekend.  According to the National Weather Service, the St. Martin twister had winds of up to 105 mph winds and tracked a mile and a half. The official starting point was just south of Lemoyne Blvd. Throughout...

    More >>

    The National Weather Service confirmed that a strong EF-1 Tornado hit St. Martin on Saturday.   The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a damage report detailing the aftermath of several storms that hit the state last weekend.  According to the National Weather Service, the St. Martin twister had winds of up to 105 mph winds and tracked a mile and a half. The official starting point was just south of Lemoyne Blvd. Throughout...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly