MEMA releases storm and tornado damage report

The University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Coast Research Laboratory held ribbon cutting ceremonies today for the $16.1 million Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs.More >>
A brief fire burned at Slap Ya Momma's restaurant in Biloxi.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed that a strong EF-1 Tornado hit St. Martin on Saturday. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a damage report detailing the aftermath of several storms that hit the state last weekend. According to the National Weather Service, the St. Martin twister had winds of up to 105 mph winds and tracked a mile and a half. The official starting point was just south of Lemoyne Blvd. Throughout...More >>
A South Mississippi woman accused of wiping out the money from the Pink Heart Funds pleaded guilty before a judge Monday.More >>
A Gulfport woman is seeking answers in the murder case of her father.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.More >>
