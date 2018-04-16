Fire at Slap Ya Momma's in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fire at Slap Ya Momma's in Biloxi

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
A brief fire burned at Slap Ya Momma's restaurant in Biloxi. 

The owner says it was a small electrical fire. 

The flames were put out with a fire extinguisher, officials say. This is a developing story, more details to come.  

