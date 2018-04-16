Daughter of slain Gulfport man pleads for answers

The National Weather Service confirmed that a strong EF-1 Tornado hit St. Martin on Saturday. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released a damage report detailing the aftermath of several storms that hit the state last weekend. According to the National Weather Service, the St. Martin twister had winds of up to 105 mph winds and tracked a mile and a half. The official starting point was just south of Lemoyne Blvd. Throughout...More >>
A South Mississippi woman accused of wiping out the money from the Pink Heart Funds pleaded guilty before a judge Monday.More >>
A Gulfport woman is seeking answers in the murder case of her father.More >>
Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. It happened just before the store was set to open, but the front doors were already unlocked.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
