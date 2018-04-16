Daughter of slain Gulfport man pleads for answers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Daughter of slain Gulfport man pleads for answers

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
On December 20, 2017, Kenny Peters was shot and killed in Gulfport. His daughter, Narquita, wants answers. (Source: WLOX) On December 20, 2017, Kenny Peters was shot and killed in Gulfport. His daughter, Narquita, wants answers. (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport woman is seeking answers in the murder case of her father.

"Stressful, frustrating, uh, I can't even put all the words into it, it's just real hurtful," said Nariquita Smith.

The hardest part for Smith is not knowing the full story. "That was a terrible day," she said.

She's talking about Dec. 20, 2017, the day her father, Kenny Peters was shot and killed on 20th Street in Gulfport. He was 48 years old. 

Months later, the person or people responsible are still on the run. "It's frustrating, extremely frustrating, to like know so little, I like know stuff but its not a lot," she said.

The ashes around her neck are a constant reminder of a man who she says meant so much to her. Smith says she's dedicated her life to find out who and why someone killed her father. She passes out flyers, and talks to others, hoping to find answers in what she calls a senseless murder.

"For somebody to go and do something like that, almost four o'clock in the morning, that's ridiculous to me, that's crazy. A life gone for nothing," she said. 

Peters' death is one of several unsolved murder cases in Gulfport. Two weeks before, John Kennedy III was killed during a home invasion. Another man, Bernard Kennedy was killed in January.

Smith says people should speak up. "Why would you want a murderer like that still out in your community?" she said. "If that was their dad, or someone else that they were close to in their family, they would want answers, so why withhold information," she said.

Information that can bring closure. Peters declared, "Whatever I can, I'm going to continue to do. I'm not going to give up."

