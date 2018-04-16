Woman admits stealing $266k from coast cancer charity

Melinda Rosetti-Spence admitted to embezzling more than $266,000 from the Pink Heart Funds in 2016. (Photo source: WLOX)

A South Mississippi woman accused of wiping out the money from the Pink Heart Funds pleaded guilty before a judge Monday.

Melinda Rosetti-Spence admitted to embezzling more than $266,000 from the charity in 2016 while serving as its treasurer. The money reportedly disappeared during a year and a half span.

Pink Heart Funds provides prosthesis and wigs for women and children battling cancer.

Rosetti-Spence will learn her punishment on July 2. Judge Lisa Dodson deferred sentencing pending a pre-sentencing investigation.

Ahead of Monday's court appearance, members of the Pink Heart Funds prayed outside the courtroom. Jonathan Brannan was there and will have more on their reaction tonight on WLOX News Now.

